COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Heart disease caused a longtime USA Hockey executive's death less than three weeks before the Pyeongchang Olympics.

An autopsy report released Tuesday by the El Paso County Coroner said that 53-year-old Jim Johannson's death was natural and caused by heart disease.

According to USA Hockey, Johannson died in his sleep on Jan. 21 at his home in Colorado Springs.

Johannson worked for USA Hockey for decades; at the time of his death, he was general manager of the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team. USA Hockey officials have said Johannson relished the chance to put together the men's team that competed in South Korea.