        <
        >

          U.S. defeats Canada 5-4 in opening game at world championship

          1:56 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          HERNING, Denmark -- Cam Atkinson scored the winner for the United States to prevail over Canada 5-4 after a penalty shootout in their opening game at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship on Friday.

          Dylan Larkin also scored twice for the United States to hand Canada a bitter start to its quest for a third world title in four years.

          Olympic champion Russia thrashed France 7-0.

          At 4-3 down, Canada captain Connor McDavid found defenseman Colton Parayko between the circles to equalize with 9:12 remaining.

          In overtime, both teams wasted a power play, and the game was decided in the shootout.

          Later Friday, defending champion Sweden played Belarus, and Olympic runner-up Germany faced host Denmark.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.