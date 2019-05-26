        <
          Finland defeats Canada for gold at hockey worlds

          6:07 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          BRATISLAVA, Slovakia -- Marko Anttila helped lead Finland to its third world hockey title, scoring the tying and go-ahead goals in a 3-1 victory over Canada on Sunday.

          Anttila tied it at 1 on a power play early in the second period, and the Finnish captain made it 2-1 early in the third. Harri Pesonen added an insurance goal with five minutes to play.

          Kevin Lankinen made 42 saves for Finland, allowing only Shea Theodore's first-period goal.

          Matt Murray stopped 19 shots for a Canada roster that combined to score 357 goals in the 2018-19 NHL season. Finland's roster combined to score zero.

          Canada took home its second silver medal in the past three years after winning back-to-back gold medals in 2015 and '16. Finland won gold in 1995 in Sweden and 2011 in Bratislava.

          Anttila also scored Saturday in Finland's 1-0 victory over Russia. The Finns knocked off two-time defending champion Sweden in the quarterfinal. Draft-eligible Kaapo Kakko led the team with six goals.

          Earlier, Russia beat the Czech Republic 3-2 in a shootout for third place. Russia was outshot 50-30 through 70 minutes of play, including 10 minutes of sudden-death 3-on-3 overtime, then outscored the Czech Republic 2-0 in the shootout on goals from Ilya Kovalchuk and Nikita Gusev.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

