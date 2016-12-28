LAKE PLACID, N.Y. -- USA Luge is creating its own hall of fame, and the late Frank Masley is its first inductee.

Masley, who succumbed to cancer in September at age 56, was the first of three United States flagbearers in luge team history. He led the entire U.S delegation into the 1984 opening ceremony at Sarajevo and was a member of three Olympic teams. He also won 10 national championships and is widely recognized for developing the team's year-round training regimen.

Frank Masley, who won 10 national championships in luge, is the first inductee into the newly formed USA Luge hall of fame. Massimo Sambucetti/AP Photo

A hall of fame committee will be chosen in 2017, and future inductees will be selected beginning in 2018. A location in Lake Placid to house the hall of fame has not been decided.

USA Luge also announced that yearly winners of the national championship will receive the Frank Masley Trophy in honor of his achievements on and off the ice.