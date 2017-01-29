IGLS, Austria -- Austrian luger Wolfgang Kindl won the men's singles race at his home world championships on Sunday, two days after taking gold in the sprint event.

Kindl set a track record of 49.823 seconds in the opening run and extended his lead by posting the fastest second-run time on the 1976 Olympic track. The Austrian finished in 1 minute, 39.799 seconds to beat Roman Repilov of Russia by 0.062, while Dominik Fischnaller of Italy finished 0.120 behind to take the bronze medal.

It was Kindl's first singles world title, after taking bronze in the past two seasons.

Olympic champion Felix Loch of Germany, who was the defending champion, was 0.257 off the lead in sixth.

The world championships will be concluded by the team relay later Sunday.