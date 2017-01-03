ZAGREB, Croatia -- Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin missed a chance to match the record for consecutive women's World Cup slalom wins after skiing out in her opening run on Tuesday.

Shiffrin straddled a gate about 25 seconds into her run. It was the first time in more than four years that the American failed to finish a slalom race.

Shiffrin was on a seven-race winning streak and would have matched the best mark set by Swiss great Vreni Schneider in 1988-89 and Croatian skier Janica Kostelic in 2000-01.

Veronika Velez-Zuzulova of Slovakia, who was the runner-up to Shiffrin in the past three slaloms, posted the fastest time in the opening run to lead Bernadette Schild of Austria by 0.39 of a second and Sarka Strachova of Czech Republic by 0.41.