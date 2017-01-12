INNSBRUCK, Austria -- The Austrian ski federation says freestyler Andrea Limbacher will not defend her skicross world title in March after tearing the ACL in her left knee during training in Germany.

Limbacher, who had been working on her comeback from a right knee injury, underwent surgery late Wednesday and will be out for several more months.

A winner of four World Cup races, Limbacher won the world title on home snow in Kreischberg two years ago. The Austrian hasn't competed since winning an Olympic test event in Bokwang, South Korea, last February.

The freestyle world championships take place in Sierra Nevada, Spain, from March 6-19.