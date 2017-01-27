CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy -- Lindsey Vonn avoided a serious injury after falling during World Cup downhill training.

The American, who returned this month from nearly a year out with knee and arm injuries, lost control on a tricky left turn on the upper portion of the Olympia delle Tofane course Friday and hit the safety netting.

After pausing to collect herself, Vonn skied down to the finish area.

"I just caught a lot of air off this jump between the turns, and I landed and hit another bump and just went in the fences a little bit. But I'm fine," Vonn said.

Vonn added that her right arm -- the same one she broke in a training crash in Copper Mountain, Colorado, in November -- "might be a little sore tomorrow."