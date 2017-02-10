OSLO, Norway -- Cross-country skier Therese Johaug was banned Thursday for 13 months for doping, a decision that will allow her to become eligible again in time for next season's World Cup and the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

The ban was backdated to Oct. 18, 2016, making Johaug's return date Nov. 18, 2017. Next season's World Cup races are likely to start at the end of November.

The 28-year-old Johaug tested positive for clostebol, a steroid she said was in a lotion given to her by the team doctor to treat sunburn on her lips during high-altitude training in Italy in August.

"I realize doping rules are strict. It still feels wrong that I can get a 13-month exclusion for the use of a lip balm," Johaug said in a statement.

Norwegian Ski Association president Erik Roste said it was "a difficult day for Therese and Norwegian cross-country skiing."

Johaug won gold in the 4x5-kilometer relay at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and earned a bronze and silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Games. She has also won seven world championship and two overall World Cup titles.