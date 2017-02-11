ST. MORITZ, Switzerland -- Fog forced the marquee men's downhill to be postponed at the ski world championships on Saturday.

Organizers did not immediately announce a new race plan. The women's downhill is scheduled for Sunday, and the men's combined event is slated for Monday.

Despite bright sunshine in the finish area, Saturday's race was repeatedly delayed from its planned midday slot. Fog failed to lift from parts of the course ahead of the latest possible start time of 2:30 p.m.

Patches of cloud hung over middle sections of the 1.72-mile Corviglia course, cutting visibility to around 20 yards in places. That is unsafe on a hill where racers can reach 75 mph.

An expected crowd of around 30,000 people went home without seeing any action.