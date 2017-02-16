ST. MORITZ, Switzerland -- Tessa Worley of France regained her giant slalom title at the world ski championships on Thursday, holding off hard-charging American Mikaela Shiffrin to take gold.

Worley, the 2013 champion, finished 0.34 seconds ahead of Shiffrin, who was fastest in the second run as warm sunshine softened the snow.

Shiffrin was third-fastest in the morning run. She then used downhill-style skills to help make up time on a relatively flat final slope.

"I wasn't sure I could make up all the time on Tessa," the American told Swiss broadcaster SRF. "She deserved to win. I was really much happier with my second run."

The silver medal was Shiffrin's first in giant slalom. She will start as the favorite for her third straight slalom world title on Saturday.

Soffia Goggia of Italy took bronze, 0.74 behind Worley.

Worley now has two golds in St. Moritz, after helping France win the team event on Tuesday.