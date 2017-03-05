JEONGSEON, South Korea -- Sofia Goggia edged Lindsey Vonn into second place at a World Cup event for the second time in two days, winning the Super-G at the 2018 Olympic course on Sunday to follow her victory in the downhill.

Goggia of Italy finished 0.04 seconds ahead of Vonn in the Super-G, 24 hours after beating her American rival by 0.07 in the downhill to capture her career first World Cup win.

Prior to this weekend, which is also serving as a test event for the Jeongseon Alpine Centre ahead of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, Goggia had previously had nine podium finishes without taking center-spot.

Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia also repeated her third-place from the downhill finishing 0.53 seconds behind Goggia on the 1.99 (1 1/4 miles) kilometer course located around 214 kilometers (133 miles) east of Seoul.

Stuhec moves to first place in the season-long standings ahead of Tina Weirather of Leichenstein, who placed ninth here on Sunday, to lead the race for the Super-G crystal globe, the prize awarded for the overall season champion.

Vonn, who is still progressing on her comeback after breaking her arm last November, said after placing second on Saturday that that the result "just makes me even more hungry for the Olympics next year."