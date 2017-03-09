SAALBACH, Austria -- Austrian skier Georg Streitberger has ended his career because of persistent knee problems.

A winner of three World Cup races, the 35-year-old Streitberger said "it was an easy decision for me, as I feel it is not possible anymore."

A year ago, Streitberger crashed and severely damaged his right knee in the same downhill race in Kitzbuehel where then-overall World Cup leader Aksel Lund Svindal suffered a season-ending injury. The race in bad weather conditions was called off after 30 starters.

Streitberger returned for a super-G in Val d'Isere, France, in December but needed surgery on his knee again after one race.

Last month, 2012 World Cup downhill champion Klaus Kroell, another member of Austria's speed team, ended his career.