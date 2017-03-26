CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine -- Resi Stiegler and AJ Ginnis won slalom titles Sunday at the U.S. Alpine Championships at Sugarloaf Mountain.

Stiegler was timed at 1:39.68 for her second U.S. slalom title and third national championship overall. The two-time Olympian won the slalom and giant slalom in 2007 at Alyeska, Alaska. Ginnis won his first U.S. title, beating four-time champion and U.S. ski team captain David Chodounsky by 0.15 second, in 1:35.75.

Teammate Michael Ankeny finished third in 1:36.63. Chodounsky and Ginnis finished first and second -- by the same margin -- at the 2015 U.S. nationals.

Stiegler, the daughter of 1964 Olympic slalom champion Josef "Pepi" Stiegler, led teammate Megan McJames by 0.16 second after the first run and posted the fastest second run (50.51 seconds) of the day to secure the win. Roni Remme finished second with a time of 1:40.60 and U.S. ski teammate Lila Lapanja was third.

Nina O'Brien and Erik Arvidsson were the top junior finishers, each finishing seventh.