CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine -- Hig Roberts won the men's giant slalom in the U.S. Alpine Championships on Tuesday at foggy Sugarloaf Mountain for his first national title.

He edged seven-time national champion Tim Jitloff by .14 seconds.

Roberts was third after the first run behind Ryan Cochran-Siegle and Jitloff. Cochran-Siegle had nearly a half-second lead after a rainy, challenging first run but he was unable to complete his next run.

Roberts had a 1:08.96 second run and combined for 2:19.25. Kieffer Christianson, last year's winner, took third at .29 seconds off the pace and Tanguy Nef was the top junior in eighth.

Jitloff won his first national giant slalom title at Sugarloaf in 2008 and was victorious on the Narrow Gauge course in 2015. Cochran-Siegle, the son of 1972 Olympic slalom gold medalist Barbara Ann Cochran, won the super G title on Saturday for his first national title.

Roberts, an independent skier and former U.S. ski team member, lost his brother Murphy last summer following a hiking accident in Utah.