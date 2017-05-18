STOCKHOLM -- Olympic bronze medalist Anna Holmlund is out of a coma five months after suffering brain injuries in a ski cross training crash.

The Swedish ski federation says Holmlund now recognizes family and friends and is able to communicate.

The three-time ski cross World Cup champion underwent brain surgery and was in an induced coma after the crash in Italy on Dec. 19.

Holmlund, 29, was transferred 10 days later to a hospital in Stockholm.

The ski federation says she could be ready to leave the hospital in July, and continue rehabilitation in her home town of Sundsvall.

Holmlund placed third at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, and sixth at the 2010 Vancouver Games. She has 19 World Cup race wins.