          French skier David Poisson may have hit tree in fatal crash

          10:59 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          PARIS -- The French Ski Federation said an early investigation into the death of David Poisson suggests the safety netting failed and he hit a tree.

          The 35-year-old Poisson died on Monday while training at the Canadian resort of Nakiska, which staged Alpine skiing races during the 1988 Olympics.

          The federation said in a statement on Tuesday that Poisson lost a ski, then fell heavily, and "might have hit a tree after going through the safety netting."

          Poisson, who won the downhill bronze medal at the 2013 world championships, was training for World Cup races in North America.

