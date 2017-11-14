PARIS -- The French Ski Federation said an early investigation into the death of David Poisson suggests the safety netting failed and he hit a tree.

Editor's Picks French skier Poisson dies after training crash Skier David Poisson, 35, died after a training crash in Canada, the French federation announced Monday.

The 35-year-old Poisson died on Monday while training at the Canadian resort of Nakiska, which staged Alpine skiing races during the 1988 Olympics.

The federation said in a statement on Tuesday that Poisson lost a ski, then fell heavily, and "might have hit a tree after going through the safety netting."

Poisson, who won the downhill bronze medal at the 2013 world championships, was training for World Cup races in North America.