SALT LAKE CITY -- Mitch Whitmore won both 500-meter races at the U.S. Speedskating Long Track World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

The Waukesha, Wisconsin, skater won the first race in 35.04 seconds and the second in 34.75. Jonathan Garcia (35.19 and 34.89) placed second in both, and Kimani Griffin (35.24 and 35.31) was third in each 500 heat.

Heather Bergsma won both of the women's 500s, finishing in 37.88 in each sprint. Sugar Todd was second in the first heat (38.40) and third in the second (38.41). Brittany Bowe swapped finishes with Todd to finish third in the first final (38.43) and second in the second (38.06).

Emery Lehman won the men's 5,000 meters in 6 minutes, 28.31 seconds, and Mia Manganello took the women's 3,000 in 4:07.27.