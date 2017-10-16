KEARNS, Utah -- Heather Bergsma won the women's 1,000-meter and mass start races on the final day of the U.S. Long Track World Cup Qualifiers on Sunday.

Bergsma, a two-time Olympian, won all six of her events during the four-day competition. She won the 1,000 in 1 minute, 13.91 seconds.

Brittany Bowe, a 2014 Olympian, was second in a tight 1,000 with a time of 1:13.94, while Sugar Todd finished third (1:17.25).

Mia Manganello and Corinne Stoddard were second and third in the mass start.

Joey Mantia won the men's 1,000 in 1:08.00 a day after the 2014 Olympian won the 1,500. He also won the mass start on Sunday.

Jonathan Garcia placed second in the 1,000 (1:08.27), and Brian Hansen crossed the line third (1:08.86).

Jeffrey Swider-Peltz and Chase Reichmann followed Mantia in the mass start.