HEERENVEEN, Netherlands -- Nao Kodaira won her third gold medal of the opening World Cup weekend on Sunday, adding the 1,000 meters to turn Japan into the dominating nation heading further into the Olympic season.

The Japanese women were overwhelming throughout the three-day competition, with six victories in eight races, while the favored Dutch had to wait for Antoinette de Jong on Sunday to win the 3,000 for their first victory.

In a weekend full of surprises, local skater Sven Kramer won the 5,000 despite suffering from a cold. He beat Canadian Ted-Jan Bloemen.