LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- The former French judge heading an International Olympic Committee investigation into Russian doping has stepped down from the position, citing personal reasons.

The IOC says Guy Canivet, a former judge of the French Constitutional Court, has resigned as vice chairman of the IOC ethics commission and as chairman of the inquiry commission looking into evidence of state-backed Russian doping.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams says Canivet stepped down for "strong personal reasons."

The resignation came three days before the release of Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren's latest report into alleged systematic cheating in Russia, including manipulation of doping samples at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

Canivet will be replaced as head of the IOC inquiry panel by former Swiss president Samuel Schmid, who is also a current member of the IOC ethics commission.