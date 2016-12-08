LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- Russian boxer Misha Aloian and Romanian weightlifter Gabriel Sincraian will lose their medals from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics after failing doping tests, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Thursday.

Aloian won a flyweight silver medal in a bout on the final day of the Olympics in August and tested positive for the banned stimulant tuaminoheptane.

Sincraian, who won bronze in the men's 85-kilogram weightlifting, tested positive for exogenous testosterone.

The CAS says the results from both athletes have been disqualified.