Olympians were the most-searched athletes in the world, according to Google, which released its year-end data on Wednesday.

Swimmer Michael Phelps, gymnast Simone Biles and swimmer Ryan Lochte, all Americans, made the top-10 list of most-searched people globally this year.

Phelps was third, behind only Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Biles was fifth behind Trump's wife, Melania, and Lochte finished in ninth.

Phelps and Biles made the list for positive reasons. Phelps finished the 2016 games in Rio with five gold and one silver medal. Biles picked up four golds and a bronze.

Lochte had a disappointing games, finishing with a single relay gold, but he dominated the headlines thanks to an incident at a Rio gas station.

MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images

Phelps, Lochte and Biles also led the list of the most-searched athletes by Americans in 2016. Other Olympians in the top 10 on that list included Usain Bolt (No. 5), Gabby Douglas (No. 8) and Katie Ledecky (No. 10).

Other most-searched athletes included Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (No. 4), Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (No. 6), San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (No. 7) and MMA fighter Conor McGregor (No. 9).

The most-searched NBA players in the U.S. were Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard and Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade.

The most-searched NFL players, after Newton and Kaepernick, were Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Miami Dolphins guard Laremy Tunsil, who slipped in the draft after a social media breakdown minutes before he was supposed to be chosen.

The most-searched active MLB players were the Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and David Ross, and the New York Yankees' Aroldis Chapman.