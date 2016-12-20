Michael Phelps will receive the BBC Sports Personality lifetime achievement award on Sunday after capping his career with five Olympic golds in Rio.

The American took his record Olympic haul to 23 golds and 28 medals in all, claiming individual 200 metres butterfly and medley titles and three relay triumphs.

Phelps also took silver in the 100m butterfly, with his performances in Brazil justifying his decision to come out of retirement.

He stands 10 medals clear of the next most successful Olympian, gymnast Larisa Latynina who won 18 medals for the Soviet Union from 1956 to 1964.

Phelps, 31, said of his honour from the British broadcaster: "I'm thrilled to receive the prestigious Sports Personality lifetime achievement award and follow in the footsteps of so many sporting greats.

"It is a fitting way to end what has been an unbelievable year for me and I'm looking forward to what will be a great night."

Previous winners of the award include footballers George Best, Pele, Sir Bobby Charlton and David Beckham, golfer Seve Ballesteros, cyclist Sir Chris Hoy and jockey AP McCoy.