LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- The International Olympic Committee says it has opened disciplinary cases against 28 Russian athletes whose urine samples were likely tampered with at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

Editor's Picks Doping costs Russia biathlon, skating events Russia lost the speedskating and biathlon events it was scheduled to host this winter following allegations it ran a vast, state-sponsored doping scheme.

The new wave of Olympic doping cases is based on evidence provided this month by World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren.

McLaren detailed vast state-backed cheating in Russian sport that included swapping athletes' tainted samples for clean urine through the testing laboratory at Sochi.

The IOC said the 28 new cases are not positive doping tests, however "the manipulation of the samples themselves could lead to an Anti-Doping Rule Violation and sanctions."

Citing legal reasons, the IOC did not identify the athletes.

On Thursday, the International Biathlon Union said it provisionally suspended two Russians whose cases from Sochi were opened by the IOC.