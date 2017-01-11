USA Swimming executive director Chuck Wielgus is retiring after leading a federation that brought home more than 150 Olympic medals during his 20 years at the helm.

Wielgus, who turns 67 next month, has been battling colorectal cancer for more than 10 years and undergoes regular chemotherapy.

Wielgus will leave his job Aug. 31.

During his two decades, USA Swimming's revenue has increased by about 600 percent, and its four-year, Olympic-cycle budget has grown from $35 million to nearly $160 million.

Says Scott Blackmun, the CEO of the U.S. Olympic Committee, "Swimming in the United States has never been stronger, and that's because of Chuck."

Wielgus has been criticized for his handling of numerous sexual-abuse cases against the organization. He apologized to victims in 2014.