COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The U.S. Olympic team is in search of a new beer sponsor, after the makers of Budweiser decided not to renew a deal that had been in place since 1984.

A-B InBev is one of a handful of companies in key sponsorship groups that let deals lapse following last year's Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Others include Hilton, Citi and TD Ameritrade.

The USOC has new deals in place with Hershey's, Bridgestone, Comcast and Mondelez, among others.

Budweiser was a longtime player in the Olympic space. During last year's Olympics, it replaced the "Budweiser" name on its beer and instead labeled it "America."