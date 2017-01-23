MOSCOW -- The president of the All-Russia Athletic Federation has promised to take "very tough measures" against coaches accused of doping athletes, and the athletes who work with them.

Dmitry Shlyakhtin says he discussed the issue on Monday with a task force from the IAAF following allegations that a suspended coach was continuing to work with a runner from the Olympic team, and that other Russian coaches were involved in providing banned substances to top Russian runners.

Shlyakhtin says "serious investigations" are underway, and "very tough measures will be taken in the near future on all these things."

German TV channel ARD aired footage on Sunday apparently showing suspended coach Vladimir Kazarin, who is suspended over allegations of steroid use by two Olympic medalists he trained, working with runner Artyom Denmukhametov.