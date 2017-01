Four more women have been added to a lawsuit that accuses a Michigan doctor of sexually abusing gymnasts and other athletes during medical treatments.

The lawsuit against Dr. Larry Nassar started with 18 women and girls two weeks ago. The case now involves 22 after a new filing Wednesday in federal court.

Nassar faces other lawsuits, but the case in western Michigan is the largest. He denies wrongdoing.

Separately, Nassar is charged with sexually assaulting a girl at his Lansing-area home. He also is charged in federal court with possessing child pornography. He is locked up without bond.

Nassar was formerly associated with USA Gymnastics and had a clinic at Michigan State.

On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs announced that it served an order Tuesday to immediately suspend Nassar's license to practice as an osteopathic physician.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.