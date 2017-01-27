GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany -- Travis Ganong won a men's World Cup downhill race Friday, with American teammate Steven Nyman and French skier Valentin Giraud Moine both airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Giraud Moine likely has broken bones in both legs, World Cup men's race director Markus Waldner said.

The race was held up for half an hour while Giraud Moine, who was second in Kitzbuehel and on course for a top-10 finish in Garmisch, received attention after losing control and crashing into the net near spectators.

Nyman crashed shortly before, after a jump. He may have suffered a serious knee injury.

Ganong claimed his second World Cup win in 1 minute, 53.71 seconds, beating Kjetil Jansrud by 0.38 seconds and Peter Fill by 0.52.

The race had been rescheduled from Wengen, Switzerland, where heavy snow forced the classic Lauberhorn downhill to be canceled Jan. 14.

Another downhill is scheduled for Saturday, but there are likely to be changes to the course after skiers were grateful simply to finish after seven crashes Friday.

"It wasn't easy today," said Ganong, the first American to win in Garmisch.

Erik Guay of Canada also had a big crash, but he escaped with just minor injuries.

Bumps and bruises but I'm thankful to have skied away from that crash with nothing major! Thanks for all the well wishes. — Erik Guay (@erikguay) January 27, 2017

Lindsey Vonn, who crashed during a World Cup downhill training session on Friday in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy, tweeted: "I can't watch the race in Garmisch any more. Too many injuries and crashes. This is crazy!!!"