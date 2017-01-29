BERLIN -- American skater Heather Bergsma claimed her fifth win in the women's 1000, while Ruslan Murashov won the second men's 500 at a speedskating World Cup on Sunday.

Bergsma, who also won Friday's 1000 but had missed the race in Astana, finished 0.37 seconds ahead of Marrit Leenstra and now leads the Dutch skater by 94 points in the standings.

Heather Bergsma of the U.S. skates her way to the win in the women's 1,000 at a speedskating World Cup in Berlin on Sunday. EPA/Oliver Weiken

Russian skater Murashov edged Ronald Mulder by 0.06 seconds to claim a 20-point lead over compatriot Pavel Kulizhnikov in the men's 500 standings.

Also Sunday, Dutch skater Kai Verbij won the men's 1000 to close the gap on overall leader Kjeld Nuis, and Ireen Wust edged Martina Sablikova to win the women's 3000. Sablikova still has a comfortable lead over Russia's Anna Yurakova, who was third.