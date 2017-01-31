An Iranian-born Icelandic citizen on his way to the United States to compete in a major taekwondo event was denied entry to the country under provisions of a recent executive order temporarily barring U.S. travel by citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations.

Meisam Rafiei, 30, a member of the Icelandic national taekwondo team, posted a photo of himself on his Facebook page Monday with this caption: "Was on my way to US Open to compete for Iceland with my Icelandic passport and was denied because I was born in Iran."

The event at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino starts Tuesday.

"Yes, it's true that the athlete in question is registered for the event, and has been denied entry," Steve McNally, USA Taekwondo director of marketing and communications, told ESPN in an email. McNally added that federation officials are working with the U.S. Olympic Committee "and the relevant government authorities to try and resolve the situation in time for him to compete."

According to a report in Morgunbladid, Iceland's largest daily newspaper, Rafiei was advised prior to his trip that there could be an issue with his travel, but he was issued a boarding pass for his WOW Air flight at Keflavik airport in Reykjavik. Airline personnel subsequently contacted U.S. authorities for guidance and asked Rafiei to get off the airplane before takeoff, the newspaper reported.

Efforts to reach Rafiei were not immediately successful.

Rafiei, who is also a coach, competed for Iran earlier in his career. He won the 2002 World Junior Championship and two World Military Championships for that country in 2006 and 2008. He is currently ranked 59th in the world in the 58-kilogram class, according to the World Taekwondo Federation's website.

Rafiei was a 2016 Nordic Taekwondo champion in his weight class in a competition that includes clubs from the Scandinavian countries.