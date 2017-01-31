LONDON -- Nick Davies, the former right-hand man to IAAF president Sebastian Coe, has admitted to lying about receiving a payment but has been cleared by the governing body's ethics panel to continue working in athletics.

Davies concealed details of a 2013 IAAF payment of 30,000 euros during Lamine Diack's presidency when interviewed by investigators from the World Anti-Doping Agency, French judicial authorities and the IAAF.

The IAAF says Davies "only admitted to his lie" after being forced to hand over bank statements. But the IAAF ethics board accepted that Davies did not act corruptly and was not part of a cover-up of Russian doping cases.

Davies served as communications director under Diack and, after Coe's election in 2015, was promoted to director of the president's office.

Davies stepped down during the investigation and has now been expelled from the IAAF.

But the ethics board says Davies can still seek work "elsewhere in the sport" and be involved in IAAF events in "any new capacity."

Davies' wife, Jane Boulter-Davies, who also worked at the IAAF, admitted to misleading the IAAF ethics board over the payment received by her husband.

Boulter-Davies was provisionally suspended from the IAAF in 2016 and the six-month ban imposed on Tuesday was back-dated so she is free to resume her work in the competitions department.