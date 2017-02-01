Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin highlight the U.S. Ski Team roster for the world championships starting next week in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Julia Mancuso also will compete as she steadily regains her form following hip surgery. Missing from the American team will be Ted Ligety (back) and Steven Nyman (knee). Bode Miller will appear in St. Moritz, but as an announcer for NBC, not as a competitor.

Four-time overall World Cup champion Lindsey Vonn is a six-time medal winner at worlds. Mitchell Gunn/Getty Images

Vonn recently returned to racing after nearly a year out with a knee injury and then a broken arm. The four-time overall World Cup champion is a six-time medal winner at worlds.

Shiffrin has captured two straight slalom titles at the world championships, including two years ago in Beaver Creek, Colorado. She currently leads the World Cup standings in a close race with Lara Gut of Switzerland.

The men's roster is as follows: Michael Ankeny, Bryce Bennett, Tommy Biesemeyer, David Chodounsky, Ryan Cochran-Siegle, Mark Engel, Tommy Ford, Travis Ganong, AJ Ginnis, Jared Goldberg, Tim Jitloff, Robby Kelley, Brennan Rubie and Andrew Weibrecht.

The women's roster is as follows: Stacey Cook, Breezy Johnson, Julia Mancuso, Megan McJames, Laurenne Ross, Mikaela Shiffrin, Resi Stiegler, Lindsey Vonn and Jackie Wiles.