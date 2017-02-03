There's still no resolution concerning the 2018 Olympics, but at least the NHL and NHL Players' Association finally heard from IOC president Thomas Bach on Friday.

"This was a courtesy visit, and there was a very good open and friendly atmosphere," Bach said in a statement emailed to ESPN after the meeting in New York on Friday. "Hopefully this has prepared the ground for successful negotiations between the NHL and International Federation. Of course, we all want see the best players at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, and we know the players feel the same.

"Therefore, we hope even more that the International Federation and the NHL will reach a solution to make the Olympic dreams of the players come true."

IIHF president Rene Fasel, who is believed to have spearheaded the meeting of all four parties, hopes this leads to something.

"I think it was very important to get us and the IOC and NHL/NHLPA together," Fasel said in a statement. "This was a courtesy visit, and I hope we can build on this and continue to work to a solution that will benefit the sport of ice hockey."

Fasel told reporters after the meeting that while there remained no firm deadline, he said he had a meeting in South Korea in mid-March and would like to know before that.

Last weekend, the NHL once again downplayed its interest in going to the South Korea Games next February, as commissioner Gary Bettman said the Olympic update at the Board of Governors meeting in Los Angeles lasted 10 seconds.

"The biggest hurdle is I think there's concern among the teams about the ongoing disruption to the season, about a compressed schedule and a whole host of other things," Bettman said Saturday in Los Angeles.

"When the IOC said, 'You know what? We don't think it's worth it. We're not going to pay,' I think it opened a whole can of worms."

The IOC began this squabble more than a year ago when it indicated it would no longer pay for NHL players' travel costs and contract insurance for the Olympics.

Fasel reiterated to ESPN last weekend that he's since scrambled to get the money to cover those costs.

"Yes, we worked really hard, and I would like to thank all our member federations," Fasel told ESPN in confirming the money was there.

Star players during NHL All-Star weekend were clearly interested in wanting to stay involved with the Olympics.

"Quite frankly, to turn on the Olympics next year and watch the hockey teams and the players representing their country -- if it's not the best in the world, I don't know, I feel like we're misrepresenting our sport on a pretty huge scale, on a pretty huge level," Chicago Blackhawks captain and two-time Olympic gold medalist Jonathan Toews said.

"A lot of the talk has been it's just the players that are pushing for it, the players that are interested and want to go. I think the players do want to go, but I think it should be of interest to the players and the league."

NHL players have participated in the Olympics since 1998 in Nagano.