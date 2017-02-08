Great Britain's former European champion swimmer Jemma Lowe has announced her retirement.

The 26-year-old Hartlepool-born butterfly specialist claimed European gold in the 4x100-meter medley relay in 2008 and the mixed medley relay in 2014.

She also won individual medals at the Commonwealth Games -- while representing Wales -- and the World Short Course Championships, and competed at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games, reaching finals at each.

Lowe said: "After giving so much to the sport, it's been a tough decision to make, but I feel the time is right to move on to the next stage of my life.

"Making the Olympic Games in 2008 and 2012 are certainly two of the highest points of my career. It means so much when you achieve something you have dreamed of as a child and worked so hard for."