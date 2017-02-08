CANTON, Mich. -- American figure skater Gracie Gold, who split with her coach after a disappointing showing at the U.S. championships, is now training under Marina Zoueva and Oleg Epstein in Michigan.

Gold announced her new coaches during a Facebook chat on Wednesday.

The two-time U.S. champion is going through her worst season to date, finishing sixth at nationals and failing to medal in any major competitions. But she's hopeful a split with coach Frank Carroll and a new training environment will help her make the team for next year's Pyeongchang Olympics.

Gold finished fourth at the 2012 Sochi Games.

Also working with Zoueva and Epstein are world ice dance silver medalists Alex and Maia Shibutani, Olympic silver medalist Patrick Chan and newly crowned U.S. champ Nathan Chen.