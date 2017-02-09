NBC's Bob Costas is saying goodbye to the Olympics.

The network says the veteran sportscaster is stepping down as the prime-time host of NBC's Olympics telecast, starting at the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea. He will be replaced by Mike Tirico, who has been the heir apparent since joining NBC from ESPN last year.

"It has been both a privilege and an incredible personal and professional experience to have been part of NBC's Olympic coverage all these years," Costas said in a statement. "I'm especially appreciative of all the talented and dedicated people I worked for and with on those broadcasts. I always felt that, in a certain sense, I was carrying the ball for them. It's been a wonderful run, but I just felt now was the right time to step away and I'm grateful that NBC left that decision to me."

Costas, 64, has been the prime-time host for 11 Olympics televised by NBC since 1992.

"For a quarter-century, Bob expertly piloted NBC's primetime coverage of the Olympics," Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBC broadcasting and sports, said in a statement. "It is with a tremendous amount of pride that I can simultaneously express our appreciation for Bob's stellar, record-setting run, while also feeling very lucky that we have someone as talented as Mike to take over as our new primetime host."

Tirico will add the Olympics to his responsibilities as a play-by-play man for NBC's NFL coverage as well as his work with The Open, the Ryder Cup and the Breeders' Cup.

"The level and longevity of Bob's tenure have left an indelible mark on American television and the Olympic Games," Tirico said in a statement. "I am honored to call him a friend, humbled by this opportunity, and thankful to the many people who have helped make this possible."

Tirico hosted the closing ceremony for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. He also served as the daytime host at those Games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.