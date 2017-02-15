Australian Olympic great Grant Hackett has been released without charge after a disturbance on the Gold Coast on Wednesday.

Hackett was arrested at his parents' home at Mermaid Beach around Midday [AEST], Channel 9 footage showing the champion swimmer in handcuffs as the police vehicle entered Southport watch house.

But he was a free man later Wednesday afternoon; his father telling the Gold Coast Bulletin of the day's earlier events.

"He's been receiving treatment from a doctor," Nev Hackett said. He's big and powerful when he's not happy.

"We decided he needed some treatment but there was no way he was going to go and get treatment this morning so we called the police.

"The only way the police can do anything under the law of the land is to arrest him for domestic violence."