MADRID -- The Spanish government has drafted stricter legislation to bring the country back in line with World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) standards.

WADA declared Spain "noncompliant" last March and suspended the accreditation of the Madrid anti-doping laboratory in June.

Spain passed a sweeping anti-doping law in 2013 to match the standards then held by WADA, but that law was made antiquated when WADA strengthened its standards in 2015.

The Spanish parliament will have to vote on the proposed modifications to the anti-doping legislation for them to become law.

The new law would increase the number of punishable infractions, allow for harsher sanctions and extend the statute of limitation for violations.