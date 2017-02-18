KOENIGSSEE, Germany -- Elana Meyers Taylor of the United States edged Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of Canada for her second world championship gold in women's bobsled on Saturday.

Meyers Taylor, who won her first world championship in 2015, and brakewoman Kehri Jones edged Humphries and Melissa Lotholz by 0.03 seconds after four runs.

"Kaillie gave me a run for the money from top to the finish. So I knew I had to put it together. And today we did," said Meyers, who held a 0.02-second lead after Friday's first two runs.

Jamie Greubel Poser of the United States was third, 0.23 seconds back, with brakewoman Aja Evans, for her first world championship medal.

European champion Mariama Jamanka and her brakewoman Annika Drazek of Germany were fourth, followed by Christina Hengster and Jennifer Onasanya of Austria and Alysia Rissling and Cynthia Appiah of Canada.

Japan's Maria Oshigiri and Arisa Kimishima celebrated their debut by placing seventh.

Earlier, Germany's Francesco Friedrich was fastest in both runs to lead Justin Kripps of Canada at the halfway stage in two-man bobsled.

Defending champion Friedrich and his brakeman Thorsten Margis were 0.52 seconds ahead of Kripps and Jesse Lumsden.

Johannes Lochner of Germany was 0.63 back in third with Joshua Bluhm; Nick Poloniato and Neville Wright of Canada were in fourth.

American pilot Steven Holcomb was seventh, 0.87 off the pace.

Friedrich is bidding for his fourth consecutive gold. The title will be decided on Sunday.