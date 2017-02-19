KOENIGSSEE, Germany -- Germany's Francesco Friedrich was again fastest in both runs to beat Justin Kripps of Canada for his fourth straight world championship in two-man bobsled on Sunday.

Friedrich, who held a 0.52-lead from Saturday's opening heats, clocked 49.17 seconds and then 48.94 with his brakeman Thorsten Margis for a combined time of 3 minutes, 16.71 seconds after four runs -- 1.20 ahead of Kripps and Jesse Lumsden.

"We were simply unbeatable this week," the 26-year-old Friedrich said.

Germany's Johannes Lochner was 1.25 back in third with Joshua Bluhm, ahead of Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis of Latvia, Nick Poloniato and Neville Wright of Canada, and Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga of Latvia.

American pilot Steven Holcomb was seventh with Carlo Valdes, 1.68 back.

Lochner made up for any disappointment with the bronze medal by taking gold in the skeleton and bobsled team competition later Sunday.

Lochner and Christian Rasp (two-man bobsled), Jacqueline Loelling (women's skeleton), Mariama Jamanka and Franziska Bertels (two-woman bobsled) and Axel Jungk (men's skeleton) finished 0.60 seconds ahead of another German team.

An international team claimed a medal for the first time when Alexander Gassner (skeleton, Germany), Maria Constantin/Andreea Grecu (two-woman bobsled, Romania), Anna Fernstaedt (skeleton, Germany), and Richard Oelsner/Marc Rademacher (two-man bobsled, Germany) claimed bronze.

Training resumes Monday with the next competitions scheduled for Friday, with the first two runs of the men's and women's skeleton events.