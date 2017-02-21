Could the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics be the best yet?

The start of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is less than one year away, and at the freeski and snowboard halfpipe test events at Phoenix Snow Park on Feb. 17-19, the commentary ringing loudest was what wasn't being said. There were no complaints about shoddy halfpipe builds and half-finished venues, nor concerns about springlike temperatures threatening to compromise the integrity of the pipe, built entirely of man-made snow. Instead, there was only praise for the largest halfpipe ever built in South Korea, and the first at Phoenix Snow Park.

"The pipe here is hands down the best I've ridden, ever," said Devin Logan, 24, who finished second in the women's ski comp on Saturday and also traveled to Pyeongchang last February to compete in the slopestyle test event. "It's so smooth; it makes your skiing better. You feel super confident that you can put down your best possible run."

Four-time Olympian Kelly Clark, 33, who won the women's snowboard contest, said the experience left her hopeful for 2018. "This was the best test event in recent memory as far as organization, the venue, the pipe," Clark said. "I believe we're going to be able to have a pinnacle, progressive Olympic event next year."

That kind of commentary is a stark departure from the test events of the past two Winter Games in Vancouver and Sochi, where warm temperatures and rain made snowmaking next to impossible, the halfpipes deteriorated throughout the events and athletes were forced to scale back their runs to contend with the conditions. The Olympic contests that followed didn't fare much better.

In contrast, the Pyeongchang test events played like elite halfpipe contests. They started on time, ran smoothly and featured some of the highest-level riding all season. Practices and competition days started with a precision to make even the Swiss riders blush, athlete buses arrived and, more importantly, departed on time, and schedule changes were posted promptly. "Everything runs so on time here, I feel like if you're on time for a bus, you're late," said Aaron Blunck, 20, who took second in the men's ski comp. "It sets high expectations for next year."

And therein lies the challenge awaiting the course builders and local organizing committee on the other edge of the sword. While all signs pointed to Pyeongchang being on time in its preparations for next year's Games, and even ahead of schedule, athletes are still taking a wait-and-see approach, afraid to be let down once again. "There's a lot of pressure because next year we have to outdo this," said Austrian pipe-builder Albert Zehetner, who worked alongside Jake Ingle and Mark Pevny of the U.S., to build the Phoenix Park halfpipe. "This is still an outdoor sport, so there are a lot of factors we cannot control."

True, but there are a lot of positives about the location of the Pyeongchang Games. Most of the area, including the bases of both mountain venues, sits at around 2,100 feet -- the tallest peak in the Taebaek Mountain Range is only 5,600 feet -- and receives little snowfall. February is traditionally the driest month of the year, and temperatures rarely rise above 40 degrees Fahrenheit. In short, for the first time in years, the Winter Olympic is being held in a location that's typically cold, dry and easily accessible to fans.

In the week leading up to the halfpipe test events, the venue experienced temperature swings between 10 and 40 degrees, sunny afternoons, light rain and heavy winds, and the pipe held up through it all. "After Sochi, we were worried about this type of [artificial] snow, which turns to sugar pretty quickly," said Roby Moresi, FIS contest director for halfpipe, slopestyle and big air. "We were expecting the bottom of the pipe to turn to sugar, but it held up really well. This week was helpful for us to look at different scenarios and understand the salting process. The builders gauged everything so well. It was a good test for us."

Clark, a four-time Olympian, won the women's snowboard contest at the test event. Alyssa Roenigk

All that positive reinforcement doesn't mean there isn't room for improvement. This winter, the mountain halted snowmaking before the builders had enough snow to build the pipe out to 600 feet, forcing many athletes, especially on the men's side, to drop a trick or two to fit their runs into the 550-foot-long pipe. Australian snowboarder Scotty James, 22, was riding with such amplitude he was only able to fit four tricks into his winning run. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, who finished second, said he had a six-trick run planned, but had to drop a trick and reconstruct his run when he saw the pipe.

"It was a great halfpipe, but it was short," said White, 30. "This might sound crazy, but it'd be nice if there was a standard for halfpipe design. That being said, it was an amazing halfpipe and contest. People were going huge. It's been a challenging past couple of Olympics, so it's nice to see they're finally taking feedback and doing right by us."

Next year, the builders say they plan to add 50 feet to the length of the pipe, as well as raise the start area to give riders more speed into their first hit. The dirt work for those changes will begin this summer.

In the mountains, pink and purple "Hello Pyeongchang" signs and new buildings mark the landscape and remind visitors the Olympics is one year away. In the coastal town of Gangneung, where the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships were being held at the Gangneung Ice Arena, the city looked ready to host the Games.

But once you leave the countryside and travel two hours to the capital city of Seoul -- travel time will be cut to just over an hour once the high-speed train from Incheon Airport is completed, reportedly in December -- there is little indication the Olympics is 355 days away. Most people say that will change as the Olympics draws closer, but right now, Koreans are focused on their country's political turmoil. In December, South Korea's parliament voted to impeach president Park Geun-hye over a corruption scandal, and weekly candlelight protests outside of city hall call for the country's Constitutional Court to follow through with her impeachment. Asking locals if they're excited about the 2018 Games, they say, is like asking residents of Los Angeles if they're excited their city is bidding on the 2024 Games. Now is not the time for the question.

That's not to say there isn't excitement. The qualifiers and finals for ski and snowboard were well-attended by spirited fans, as was ice dancing. Winter sports like skiing and snowboarding are not traditionally popular in Korea, but they're growing, as the sports have become more accessible to residents of Seoul, where more than half the nation's population resides. Rental shops dot the highway on the way to the Alpensia and Phoenix snow parks, the main mountain venues for next year, and the lifts run until 11:30 p.m. on weekdays and 4:30 a.m. on weekends and holidays, providing plenty of time for enthusiasts to finish work, drive to the countryside and still have time for a full night of skiing -- and Olympics watching.