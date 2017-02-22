A U.S. Congressional subcommittee will hear testimony next week from representatives of anti-doping and sports organizations on the state of anti-doping measures in international sports.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee's Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, chaired by Rep. Tim Murphy (R-Pa.), posted notice of the hearing Tuesday. A news release states the subcommittee "will examine the current state of the international anti-doping system, challenges it faces, and ways it can be improved.''

"The Olympic Games represent the greatest athletes in the world, and we want to preserve the integrity of competition, and ensure clean sport," Murphy stated in the press release. "This will be an important discussion to protect the revered distinction both the Olympics Games and their world class athletes hold."

According to a World Anti-Doping Agency financial statement dated Feb. 8, 2017, the U.S. government contribution to the World Anti-Doping Agency for this calendar year will be $2,155,051 -- up from $1.9 million last year, and by far the largest of any member governments, which will account for a total of $14.8 million in funding. That amount is matched by the International Olympic Committee.

The same House committee expressed concerns to WADA and IOC officials in July 2016. The subcommitee began contacting potential witnesses for a hearing late last year, intending to schedule it in mid-December, but was unable to do so due to the crush of transition business in the aftermath of the presidential election.

In June 2016, Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, pressed WADA to answer for its delayed response to evidence of widespread, state-sponsored doping in the Russian sports system. Since then, a two-part WADA-commissioned investigation by Canadian law professor Richard McLaren has confirmed and fleshed out the allegations initially made by whistleblowers, and dozens of cases against individual athletes have been opened by their international sports federations.

WADA is currently working on a new set of sanctions that would potentially enable it to penalize national Olympic committees under drastic circumstances. Russia's national anti-doping agency remains suspended, and the eligibility of its athletes for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Games will be a subject of debate in the coming months.

A full witness list for the hearing will not be available until late this week. Dr. Richard Budgett, the IOC medical and scientific director, will represent the IOC at the hearing. WADA deputy director general Rob Koehler would attend, according to a spokesman.

"We always welcome the opportunity to highlight the importance of clean athletes' rights to a safe, healthy and fair playing field,'' U.S. Anti-Doping Agency CEO Travis Tygart said in an email to ESPN. "Robbing athletes of their right to fair play is an injustice none of us should remain silent about and we look forward to assisting the Committee in any way possible."