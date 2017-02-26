The United States Anti-Doping Agency has determined that Alberto Salazar, the coach of several prominent Olympic track and field stars, may have skirted anti-doping rules by providing performance-enhancing substances to athletes, according to a leaked USADA report obtained by the London-based Sunday Times.

One of the athletes who allegedly received the substances is four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah, the British distance runner who has trained under Salazar. Farah maintained Sunday that he has always competed cleanly and never broken anti-doping rules, countering any association with "allegations of drug misuse."

According to the report obtained by the Times, Salazar gave athletes infusions of the chemical L-carnitine, a naturally produced amino acid which can be medically prescribed as a supplement for heart and muscle disorders. It is not a banned substance for athletes, but infusions of more than 50 milliliters over a span of six hours are prohibited.

The USADA documents were leaked to the Times by "Fancy Bears," the Russian-based hacking group that also posted confidential WADA information about famous American Olympic athletes last year.

Alberto Salazar, center, is being investigated by the USADA for potentially violating anti-doping rules. Salazar allegedly provided substances to several prominent athletes, including four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah, right. Getty Images

In a statement posted on his personal Twitter and Facebook accounts, Farah said it is "deeply frustrating" to be forced to respond when he has "done nothing wrong."

"I am a clean athlete who has never broken the rules in regards to substances, methods or dosages and it is upsetting that some parts of the media, despite the clear facts, continue to try to associate me with allegations of drug misuse," said Farah, who won the Olympic gold medals at 5,000 and 10,000 meters in 2012 and 2016.

Farah also questioned the motivations of those publishing information suggesting any wrongdoing.

"As I've said many times before we all should do everything we can to have a clean sport and it is entirely right that anyone who breaks the rules should be punished," Farah said. "However, this should be done through proper process and if USADA or any other anti-doping body has evidence of wrongdoing they should publish it and take action rather than allow the media to be judge and jury."

.Annoyed I've had to post this today... pic.twitter.com/48UQo8ZjLx — Sir Mo Farah (@Mo_Farah) February 26, 2017

Salazar, the longtime coach at the Nike Oregon Project, also gave the infusions to six American runners, according to the USADA report obtained by the Times. The newspaper claims Salazar even boasted to Lance Armstrong of the "amazing" benefits of the drug before the disgraced former cyclist's downfall.

The USADA released a statement Sunday, acknowledging that a draft of the report was obtained by Fancy Bears.

"USADA can confirm that it has prepared a report in response to a subpoena from a state medical licensing body regarding care given by a physician to athletes associated with the Nike Oregon Project," USADA spokesman Ryan Madden wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. "It appears that a draft of this report was leaked to the Sunday Times by the Russian state-affiliated hacker group known as Fancy Bears. We understand that the licensing body is still deciding its case and as we continue to investigate whether anti-doping rules were broken, no further comment will be made at this time.

"Importantly, all athletes, coaches and others under the jurisdiction of the World Anti-Doping Code are innocent and presumed to have complied with the rules unless and until the established anti-doping process declares otherwise. It is grossly unfair and reckless to state, infer or imply differently."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.