LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- The bronze medalist in women's modern pentathlon at the 2008 Beijing Olympics has been disqualified for doping.

The IOC says Viktoriya Tereshchuk of Ukraine tested positive for the anabolic steroid turinabol in retests of a urine sample given at the time.

The 35-year-old Tereshchuk, the 2011 world champion, loses her medal and faces being banned by modern pentathlon's governing body.

The fourth-place finisher in Beijing, Anastasiya Samusevich of Belarus, could get the bronze medal.

The IOC has found more than 100 positive doping tests in a reanalysis of samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics.

Tereshchuk is the fourth Ukrainian medalist from Beijing to be disqualified in the retests, and the first modern pentathlon athlete.