USA Gymnastics officials have testified that they had no formal training in handling sexual abuse allegations before making rulings on sexual abuse complaints against coaches.

That was part of more than 5,600 pages of USA Gymnastics records released by a Georgia court to the Indianapolis Star on Friday in the newspaper's ongoing investigation into a sexual abuse scandal throughout the sport.

USA Gymnastics had fought the release of the documents, saying the Indianapolis Star was on a "witch hunt." But Effingham County Judge Ronald Thompson on Friday approved a motion filed by the newspaper in June.

Michigan has suspended the license of Dr. Larry Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics team doctor accused of sexually abusing gymnasts and other athletes. AP Photo/David Eggert

The documents include testimony from USA Gymnastics officials and internal files related to sexual abuse complaints against 54 coaches.

In a statement, USA Gymnastics said it had banned 37 of the 54 coaches, but the files showed that some coaches weren't removed until years after the organization found they had been convicted of crimes against children.

"Keeping athletes safe requires sustained vigilance by everyone -- coaches, athletes, parents, administrators and officials -- and there is more work to be done," USA Gymnastics said. "We recently initiated the most comprehensive, thorough and independent evaluation of our athlete safety program to date. This is a communitywide effort designed to examine the culture and generate recommendations that can help USA Gymnastics strengthen its efforts in this area."

The Indianapolis Star previously reported more than 360 cases of sexual abuse over the past 20 years. The reports have also led to more than complaints against former USA Gymnastics and Michigan physician Dr. Larry Nassar.

Nassar has been charged with 25 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and multiple counts of child pornography possession.

Lawsuits have also been filed against USA Gymnastics in state and federal courts.