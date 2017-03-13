LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- A Russian sports doctor accused of supplying performance-enhancing drugs to athletes has been banned for life.

The Court of Arbitration for Sports says "clear evidence" of multiple offenses justified the ban for Sergei Portugalov, who was medical director for the now-suspended Russian track and field federation.

Portugalov was accused by a World Anti-Doping Agency commission in 2015 of prescribing banned substances to athletes, even injecting some himself, in return for a cut of their prize money. The commission said Portugalov showed "a complete disregard for the health and well-being of the athletes."

Besides track, Russian doping whistleblower Yulia Stepanova said Portugalov also worked with athletes from sports such as swimming and cross-country skiing.