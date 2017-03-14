GENEVA -- Olympic halfpipe champion Iouri Podladtchikov will have surgery after suffering a serious knee injury at the snowboard world championships.

The Swiss ski federation said Tuesday that Podladtchikov tore the ACL in his right knee during his silver-medal-winning performance on Saturday in Sierra Nevada, Spain.

Iouri Podladtchikov, the 2014 gold medalist in the men's Olympic snowboard halfpipe competition, will have surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post/Getty Images

The 28-year-old snowboarder, known as I-Pod, will have the operation on Thursday in St. Moritz.

Podladtchikov should return in time to defend his Olympic title next year in Pyeongchang, South Korea, the Swiss team said in a statement.

The Russia-born Podladtchikov took gold at the 2014 Sochi Olympics when two-time defending champion Shaun White of the United States was fourth.