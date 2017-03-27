In advance of a hearing that could reshape sex abuse reporting guidelines in Olympic sports, a Senate panel released more than 330 pages about the U.S. Olympic Committee's efforts to make sports safe for children.

The hearing is for a bill co-sponsored by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., that calls for organizations overseeing Olympic sports to immediately report sex-abuse allegations to appropriate law enforcement or child-welfare authorities.

Earlier this month, CEO Steve Penny of USA Gymnastics resigned under pressure because of the federation's handling of a number of abuse cases. Feinstein has been among those who are critical of how USA Gymnastics has reacted to the cases.

The USOC information was provided to members of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. It details the federation's SafeSport program, which included a handbook on how leaders in Olympic sports should handle sex-abuse complaints. The USOC also spearheaded the creation of the U.S. Center for SafeSport, which opened earlier this month.